Pierre Engvall and the New York Islanders will be in action on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Does a bet on Engvall intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Pierre Engvall vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Engvall has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 14:16 on the ice per game.

Engvall has a goal in four games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Engvall has a point in 12 of 24 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Engvall has an assist in eight of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Engvall goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +38 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 24 Games 3 13 Points 3 4 Goals 3 9 Assists 0

