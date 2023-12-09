How to Watch Purdue vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) face the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.
Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- Purdue has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 22nd.
- The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers average are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).
- Purdue has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 74.9 points.
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 50% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 38.7% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Alabama has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 101st.
- The Crimson Tide score an average of 94.1 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
- Alabama has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 84.9 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue fared better at home last year, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
- The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- Purdue sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama put up 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged on the road (73.7).
- The Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer triples away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|L 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
