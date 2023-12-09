Should you bet on Rasmus Andersson to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

  • Andersson has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Andersson has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Andersson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:21 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:39 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:19 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:41 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:48 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:35 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 24:40 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:35 Home L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

