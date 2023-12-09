Rasmus Andersson Game Preview: Flames vs. Devils - December 9
Rasmus Andersson will be among those in action Saturday when his Calgary Flames play the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Andersson in that upcoming Flames-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Rasmus Andersson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Andersson Season Stats Insights
- Andersson's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:13 per game on the ice, is 0.
- In four of 22 games this year, Andersson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Andersson has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season out of 22 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In nine of 22 games this season, Andersson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Andersson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Andersson has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Andersson Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|22
|Games
|2
|14
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|3
