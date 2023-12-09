Rasmus Andersson will be among those in action Saturday when his Calgary Flames play the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Andersson in that upcoming Flames-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:13 per game on the ice, is 0.

In four of 22 games this year, Andersson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Andersson has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season out of 22 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In nine of 22 games this season, Andersson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Andersson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Andersson has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Andersson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 22 Games 2 14 Points 3 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

