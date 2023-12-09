When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Rasmus Dahlin light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

Dahlin has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated two goals and five assists.

Dahlin's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 25:22 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 27:44 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 28:48 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 28:07 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

