Rasmus Dahlin will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens meet on Saturday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Dahlin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 24:08 on the ice per game.

Dahlin has a goal in six games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has a point in 17 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dahlin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

There is a 55.6% chance of Dahlin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 4 21 Points 4 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

