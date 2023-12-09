Will Rasmus Ristolainen Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 9?
Should you bet on Rasmus Ristolainen to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ristolainen stats and insights
- Ristolainen is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Ristolainen has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 76 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.