Should you bet on Rasmus Ristolainen to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen stats and insights

Ristolainen is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Ristolainen has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 76 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

