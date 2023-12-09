Should you bet on Rasmus Ristolainen to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen stats and insights

  • Ristolainen is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Ristolainen has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 76 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

