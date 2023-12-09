Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt versus the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Reese Johnson to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 84 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-3
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
