For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Johnson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 91 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 2-1 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:53 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:01 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:20 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 5-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

