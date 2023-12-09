When the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan Reaves light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Reaves scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Reaves has no points on the power play.

Reaves' shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:08 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:57 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 9:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

