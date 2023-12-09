Saturday's contest between the CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) and Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) going head to head at The Nest has a projected final score of 71-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of CSU Fullerton, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: The Nest

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Fullerton 71, Sacramento State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Fullerton (-0.4)

CSU Fullerton (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Sacramento State has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while CSU Fullerton is 4-3-0. The Hornets have gone over the point total in five games, while Titans games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets average 75.6 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 77.6 per contest (315th in college basketball). They have a -16 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Sacramento State wins the rebound battle by 7.1 boards on average. It collects 36.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 65th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.9 per contest.

Sacramento State hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents (7.5).

The Hornets rank 187th in college basketball with 94.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 310th in college basketball defensively with 96.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sacramento State has committed 15.1 turnovers per game (346th in college basketball action), 5.8 more than the 9.3 it forces on average (345th in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +17 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.0 points per game (295th in college basketball) and allow 67.1 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

The 32.6 rebounds per game CSU Fullerton accumulates rank 206th in the country. Their opponents pull down 31.6.

CSU Fullerton makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (305th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc (289th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 30.3%.

CSU Fullerton has committed 1.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.0 (320th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (192nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.