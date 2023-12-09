How to Watch Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sacramento State Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% the Titans allow to opponents.
- In games Sacramento State shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Hornets are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 234th.
- The Hornets put up 75.6 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67.1 the Titans allow.
- When Sacramento State totals more than 67.1 points, it is 2-4.
CSU Fullerton Stats Insights
- The Titans are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 47.1% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
- CSU Fullerton has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.
- The Titans are the 234th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 67th.
- The Titans score an average of 69.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 77.6 the Hornets give up.
- When CSU Fullerton allows fewer than 75.6 points, it is 5-1.
Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sacramento State put up 68.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Hornets surrendered 64.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.7.
- In home games, Sacramento State drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in road games (31.6%).
CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, CSU Fullerton scored 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.4.
- At home, the Titans allowed 60.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 67.9.
- CSU Fullerton made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.1%).
Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 74-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ UC Davis
|W 69-63
|University Credit Union Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|L 83-73
|Walter Pyramid
|12/9/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|The Nest
|12/18/2023
|UCSD
|-
|The Nest
|12/21/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|-
|The Nest
CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|North Dakota
|W 64-54
|Titan Gym
|12/3/2023
|Stanton
|W 102-52
|Titan Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 60-55
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|12/17/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/20/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Titan Gym
