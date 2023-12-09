The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sacramento State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% the Titans allow to opponents.
  • In games Sacramento State shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Hornets are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 234th.
  • The Hornets put up 75.6 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67.1 the Titans allow.
  • When Sacramento State totals more than 67.1 points, it is 2-4.

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

  • The Titans are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 47.1% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
  • CSU Fullerton has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 234th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 67th.
  • The Titans score an average of 69.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 77.6 the Hornets give up.
  • When CSU Fullerton allows fewer than 75.6 points, it is 5-1.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Sacramento State put up 68.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Hornets surrendered 64.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.7.
  • In home games, Sacramento State drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in road games (31.6%).

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, CSU Fullerton scored 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.4.
  • At home, the Titans allowed 60.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 67.9.
  • CSU Fullerton made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Austin Peay L 74-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ UC Davis W 69-63 University Credit Union Center
12/2/2023 @ Long Beach State L 83-73 Walter Pyramid
12/9/2023 CSU Fullerton - The Nest
12/18/2023 UCSD - The Nest
12/21/2023 Bethesda (CA) - The Nest

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 North Dakota W 64-54 Titan Gym
12/3/2023 Stanton W 102-52 Titan Gym
12/6/2023 @ Pepperdine W 60-55 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
12/17/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
12/20/2023 Pacific - Titan Gym

