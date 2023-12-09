The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN+

Sacramento State Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% the Titans allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento State shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Hornets are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 234th.

The Hornets put up 75.6 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67.1 the Titans allow.

When Sacramento State totals more than 67.1 points, it is 2-4.

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

The Titans are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 47.1% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

CSU Fullerton has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.

The Titans are the 234th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 67th.

The Titans score an average of 69.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 77.6 the Hornets give up.

When CSU Fullerton allows fewer than 75.6 points, it is 5-1.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sacramento State put up 68.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Hornets surrendered 64.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.7.

In home games, Sacramento State drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in road games (31.6%).

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, CSU Fullerton scored 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.4.

At home, the Titans allowed 60.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 67.9.

CSU Fullerton made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule

