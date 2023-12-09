The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. The contest airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton matchup.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

The Nest in Sacramento, California

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sacramento State Moneyline CSU Fullerton Moneyline BetMGM Sacramento State (-2.5) 135.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sacramento State (-1.5) 133.5 -130 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

Sacramento State has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Hornets' seven games have gone over the point total.

CSU Fullerton has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three Titans games this season have gone over the point total.

