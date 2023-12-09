The Sacramento State Hornets (1-5) will play the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 13.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zee Hamoda: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Betson: 11.8 PTS, 1.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 8.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Austin Patterson: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

Sacramento State Rank Sacramento State AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 149th 77.2 Points Scored 64.6 334th 321st 79.2 Points Allowed 71.6 192nd 68th 37.0 Rebounds 33.4 176th 46th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 279th 7th 11.2 3pt Made 5.4 317th 65th 16.2 Assists 10.4 318th 323rd 14.5 Turnovers 16.0 354th

