Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-5) will play the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 13.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 11.8 PTS, 1.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 8.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison
|Sacramento State Rank
|Sacramento State AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|149th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|64.6
|334th
|321st
|79.2
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|192nd
|68th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|33.4
|176th
|46th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|279th
|7th
|11.2
|3pt Made
|5.4
|317th
|65th
|16.2
|Assists
|10.4
|318th
|323rd
|14.5
|Turnovers
|16.0
|354th
