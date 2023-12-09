The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 134.5 for the matchup.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: The Nest

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sacramento State -2.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento State vs CSU Fullerton Betting Records & Stats

The Hornets are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Sacramento State has played as a favorite of -135 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Hornets.

CSU Fullerton is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Titans have come away with a win two time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies CSU Fullerton has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sacramento State 6 85.7% 75.6 144.6 77.6 144.7 142.9 CSU Fullerton 4 57.1% 69.0 144.6 67.1 144.7 140.8

Additional Sacramento State vs CSU Fullerton Insights & Trends

The Hornets average 8.5 more points per game (75.6) than the Titans allow (67.1).

When Sacramento State totals more than 67.1 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Titans put up 8.6 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (77.6).

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sacramento State 2-5-0 0-1 5-2-0 CSU Fullerton 4-3-0 3-3 3-3-0

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sacramento State CSU Fullerton 9-4 Home Record 11-2 5-10 Away Record 7-8 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

