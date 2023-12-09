For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Samuel Bolduc a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:49 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 1-0 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 2-0

Islanders vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

