The San Diego State Aztecs (5-1) will face the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 25.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

25.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Reese Waters: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Micah Parrish: 11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Saunders: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Lamont Butler: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

LeDee: 25.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

25.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Waters: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Parrish: 11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Saunders: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Butler: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 70th 81.8 Points Scored 81.7 71st 172nd 70.8 Points Allowed 65.1 74th 165th 33.8 Rebounds 36.0 89th 157th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 191st 197th 7.2 3pt Made 6.4 261st 75th 15.7 Assists 17.7 32nd 65th 10.2 Turnovers 11.0 111th

