The San Diego State Aztecs (5-1) will face the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Information

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Jaedon LeDee: 25.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Reese Waters: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Micah Parrish: 11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elijah Saunders: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Lamont Butler: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank
70th 81.8 Points Scored 81.7 71st
172nd 70.8 Points Allowed 65.1 74th
165th 33.8 Rebounds 36.0 89th
157th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 191st
197th 7.2 3pt Made 6.4 261st
75th 15.7 Assists 17.7 32nd
65th 10.2 Turnovers 11.0 111th

