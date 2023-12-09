San Diego State vs. UC Irvine December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (5-1) will face the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 1.
San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 25.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Reese Waters: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
UC Irvine Players to Watch
San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Irvine Rank
|70th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|81.7
|71st
|172nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|74th
|165th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|36.0
|89th
|157th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|191st
|197th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.4
|261st
|75th
|15.7
|Assists
|17.7
|32nd
|65th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.0
|111th
