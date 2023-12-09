Saturday's game features the New Mexico Lobos (8-1) and the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) clashing at Dollar Loan Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-69 win for heavily favored New Mexico according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Santa Clara vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Henderson, Nevada

Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Santa Clara vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 80, Santa Clara 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Santa Clara vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-11.3)

New Mexico (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Santa Clara is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to New Mexico's 7-2-0 ATS record. The Broncos have hit the over in two games, while Lobos games have gone over four times.

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (scoring 79.2 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball while allowing 69.8 per outing to rank 152nd in college basketball) and have a +85 scoring differential overall.

The 38.8 rebounds per game Santa Clara averages rank 25th in the country, and are 10.2 more than the 28.6 its opponents pull down per outing.

Santa Clara hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (78th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from deep.

The Broncos average 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (94th in college basketball), and give up 87.1 points per 100 possessions (120th in college basketball).

Santa Clara has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.2 (212th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.7 (286th in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game (posting 85.3 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and giving up 67.3 per outing, 98th in college basketball) and have a +162 scoring differential.

New Mexico is 72nd in the country at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 more than the 31.0 its opponents average.

New Mexico connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 35.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.3%.

New Mexico has committed 4.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.0 (53rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.4 (60th in college basketball).

