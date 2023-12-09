The New Mexico Lobos (8-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Santa Clara vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN+

Santa Clara Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Lobos allow to opponents.

Santa Clara is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Broncos are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 43rd.

The Broncos score 11.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Lobos allow (67.3).

When Santa Clara totals more than 67.3 points, it is 6-1.

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

This season, New Mexico has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.

The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 179th.

The Lobos put up 15.5 more points per game (85.3) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (69.8).

New Mexico has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Santa Clara averaged 6.2 fewer points per game (75.0) than in away games (81.2).

In 2022-23, the Broncos surrendered 69.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 79.1.

Santa Clara sunk 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 4% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 40.5%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged on the road (79.4).

In 2022-23, the Lobos conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (77.5).

Beyond the arc, New Mexico sunk more triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Ohio State L 86-56 Raider Arena 11/29/2023 Menlo W 106-69 Leavey Center 12/2/2023 @ Cal L 84-69 Haas Pavilion 12/9/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center 12/13/2023 Utah State - Leavey Center 12/16/2023 Washington State - Footprint Center

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule