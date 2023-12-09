How to Watch Santa Clara vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New Mexico Lobos (8-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Santa Clara vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Lobos allow to opponents.
- Santa Clara is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 43rd.
- The Broncos score 11.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Lobos allow (67.3).
- When Santa Clara totals more than 67.3 points, it is 6-1.
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- This season, New Mexico has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.
- The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 179th.
- The Lobos put up 15.5 more points per game (85.3) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (69.8).
- New Mexico has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Santa Clara averaged 6.2 fewer points per game (75.0) than in away games (81.2).
- In 2022-23, the Broncos surrendered 69.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 79.1.
- Santa Clara sunk 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 4% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 40.5%).
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged on the road (79.4).
- In 2022-23, the Lobos conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, New Mexico sunk more triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Ohio State
|L 86-56
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|Menlo
|W 106-69
|Leavey Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Cal
|L 84-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Leavey Center
|12/16/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Footprint Center
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 74-65
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 106-62
|The Pit
|12/6/2023
|UCSB
|W 84-61
|The Pit
|12/9/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|The Pit
