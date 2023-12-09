The New Mexico Lobos (8-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Santa Clara vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN+
Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Lobos allow to opponents.
  • Santa Clara is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 43rd.
  • The Broncos score 11.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Lobos allow (67.3).
  • When Santa Clara totals more than 67.3 points, it is 6-1.

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • The Lobos' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • This season, New Mexico has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 179th.
  • The Lobos put up 15.5 more points per game (85.3) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (69.8).
  • New Mexico has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Santa Clara averaged 6.2 fewer points per game (75.0) than in away games (81.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Broncos surrendered 69.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 79.1.
  • Santa Clara sunk 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 4% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 40.5%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged on the road (79.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Lobos conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, New Mexico sunk more triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Ohio State L 86-56 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 Menlo W 106-69 Leavey Center
12/2/2023 @ Cal L 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Utah State - Leavey Center
12/16/2023 Washington State - Footprint Center

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Louisiana Tech W 74-65 The Pit
12/2/2023 New Mexico State W 106-62 The Pit
12/6/2023 UCSB W 84-61 The Pit
12/9/2023 Santa Clara - Dollar Loan Center
12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
12/20/2023 UC Irvine - The Pit

