Santa Clara vs. New Mexico December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (6-0) face the New Mexico Lobos (5-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Santa Clara vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 16.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adama Bal: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 11.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
New Mexico Players to Watch
Santa Clara vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|New Mexico AVG
|New Mexico Rank
|90th
|80.3
|Points Scored
|84.0
|46th
|69th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|160th
|23rd
|39.3
|Rebounds
|36.5
|85th
|59th
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|167th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|5.2
|325th
|50th
|16.8
|Assists
|15.8
|74th
|178th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|10.3
|80th
