When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Sean Couturier find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

In six of 24 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Couturier has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Couturier's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:47 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:09 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:55 Home W 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

