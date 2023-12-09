Sean Couturier will be among those in action Saturday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Couturier's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sean Couturier vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:59 per game on the ice, is +8.

In six of 24 games this season, Couturier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Couturier has a point in 15 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Couturier has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Couturier goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Couturier has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 76 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

