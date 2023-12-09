Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 9?
Can we expect Sean Walker lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Walker stats and insights
- Walker has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Walker has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Walker's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Walker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:57
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:23
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.