Can we expect Sean Walker lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

  • Walker has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Walker has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Walker's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Walker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:57 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:46 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:50 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:49 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:23 Home W 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

