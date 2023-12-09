When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Seth Jones find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 25 games this season.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:08 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 2 0 2 29:04 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 26:15 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:50 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:22 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:50 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

