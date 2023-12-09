The Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Information

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Kadary Richmond: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dre Davis: 14.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 68.4 266th
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 61.1 11th
187th 31.6 Rebounds 33.9 58th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 5.7 329th
249th 12.2 Assists 15.1 46th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.7 61st

