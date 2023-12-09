The Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Dre Davis: 14.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden Bediako: 10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 68.4 266th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 61.1 11th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 33.9 58th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 5.7 329th 249th 12.2 Assists 15.1 46th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.7 61st

