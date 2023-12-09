Seton Hall vs. Rutgers December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Kadary Richmond: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dre Davis: 14.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seton Hall Rank
|Seton Hall AVG
|Rutgers AVG
|Rutgers Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|61.1
|11th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
