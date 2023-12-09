The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Simon Benoit find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Benoit stats and insights

Benoit is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Benoit has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 81 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Benoit recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:07 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:57 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 3-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:41 Home W 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

