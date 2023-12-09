Can we expect Tage Thompson lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

In six of 18 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Thompson's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 17:59 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

