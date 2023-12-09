Can we expect Tage Thompson lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thompson stats and insights

  • In six of 18 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (five shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • Thompson's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 17:59 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.