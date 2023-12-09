Will Tage Thompson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 9?
Can we expect Tage Thompson lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Thompson stats and insights
- In six of 18 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (five shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Thompson's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Thompson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:51
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|5:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:57
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|3
|1
|2
|17:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|W 4-0
Sabres vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
