Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Thompson's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tage Thompson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Thompson has averaged 18:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Thompson has scored a goal in six of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Thompson has registered a point in a game 10 times this season over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Thompson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Thompson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Thompson Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 4 14 Points 4 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

