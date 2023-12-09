The Chicago Blackhawks, including Taylor Raddysh, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. If you'd like to wager on Raddysh's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Raddysh has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:16 on the ice per game.

Raddysh has a goal in four games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in six of 25 games this season, Raddysh has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of 25 contests this year, Raddysh has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Raddysh's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raddysh has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 5 6 Points 2 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

