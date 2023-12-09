The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Timo Meier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

In five of 17 games this season, Meier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Meier has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.0 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:30 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:36 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:29 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 4-3

Devils vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

