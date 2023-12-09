Will Timo Meier Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 9?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Timo Meier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Meier stats and insights
- In five of 17 games this season, Meier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Meier has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.0 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Meier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Home
|W 4-3
Devils vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
