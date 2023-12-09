Timo Meier Game Preview: Devils vs. Flames - December 9
The New Jersey Devils, Timo Meier included, will meet the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Meier are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Timo Meier vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Meier Season Stats Insights
- Meier's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:21 per game on the ice, is -15.
- Meier has a goal in five games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Meier has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In five of 17 games this season, Meier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Meier hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Meier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.
Meier Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|17
|Games
|2
|11
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|2
|6
|Assists
|1
