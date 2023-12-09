The New Jersey Devils, Timo Meier included, will meet the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Meier are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Timo Meier vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Meier Season Stats Insights

Meier's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:21 per game on the ice, is -15.

Meier has a goal in five games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Meier has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 17 games this season, Meier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Meier hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Meier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Meier Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 17 Games 2 11 Points 3 5 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

