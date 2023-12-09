Saturday's game between the Towson Tigers (4-5) and the UMBC Retrievers (5-6) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Towson squad securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, UMBC is projected to cover the spread (7.5) versus Towson. The two teams are projected to put up the same number of points as the 144.5 total.

Towson vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Line: Towson -7.5

Towson -7.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Towson -300, UMBC +230

Towson vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 76, UMBC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Towson vs. UMBC

Pick ATS: UMBC (+7.5)



UMBC (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Towson has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to UMBC, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 1-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Retrievers have a record of 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 140.3 points per game combined, 4.2 less than this matchup's total.

Towson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 59.8 points per game to rank 358th in college basketball and are giving up 64.1 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball.

Towson comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.5 boards. It is grabbing 38.7 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2 per outing.

Towson hits 4.8 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than its opponents (6.8).

The Tigers' 84.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 337th in college basketball, and the 90.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 212th in college basketball.

Towson has committed 2.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (182nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (343rd in college basketball).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers have a -29 scoring differential, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 80.5 points per game, 72nd in college basketball, and are giving up 83.2 per outing to rank 353rd in college basketball.

The 37.8 rebounds per game UMBC accumulates rank 127th in college basketball. Their opponents record 38.6.

UMBC connects on 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5.

UMBC has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (336th in college basketball), 1.9 more than the 12.5 it forces (152nd in college basketball).

