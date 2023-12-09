The UMBC Retrievers (5-6) will host the Towson Tigers (4-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Towson vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Towson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.

Towson is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 127th.

The Tigers score 23.4 fewer points per game (59.8) than the Retrievers give up (83.2).

UMBC Stats Insights

The Retrievers have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

UMBC is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at eighth.

The Retrievers score 16.4 more points per game (80.5) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (64.1).

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Towson posted 77.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged in road games (67.9).

In home games, the Tigers gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than when playing on the road (66.9).

Towson drained 8.7 threes per game with a 41.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

At home, UMBC scores 82.8 points per game. On the road, it averages 78.7.

In 2023-24 the Retrievers are conceding 14.6 fewer points per game at home (75.2) than on the road (89.8).

UMBC drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (33.6%).

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Morgan State W 67-58 SECU Arena 12/1/2023 South Dakota State L 61-48 Sanford Sports Pentagon 12/6/2023 UMass W 81-71 SECU Arena 12/9/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/16/2023 Bryant - UBS Arena 12/22/2023 Nicholls State - SECU Arena

UMBC Upcoming Schedule