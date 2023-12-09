The UMBC Retrievers (5-6) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Towson Tigers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Towson vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Towson -7.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Towson vs UMBC Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Tigers have compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Towson has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

UMBC has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Retrievers have been listed as an underdog of +230 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UMBC has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Towson vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Towson 1 11.1% 59.8 140.3 64.1 147.3 132.1 UMBC 9 90% 80.5 140.3 83.2 147.3 153.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Towson vs UMBC Insights & Trends

The Tigers record 59.8 points per game, 23.4 fewer points than the 83.2 the Retrievers allow.

The Retrievers score an average of 80.5 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 64.1 the Tigers allow.

UMBC is 5-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Towson vs. UMBC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Towson 3-6-0 1-2 1-8-0 UMBC 5-5-0 1-1 8-2-0

Towson vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Towson UMBC 10-2 Home Record 13-4 8-7 Away Record 5-10 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.