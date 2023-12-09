For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Konecny stats and insights

In 10 of 26 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Konecny's shooting percentage is 17.7%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:17 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:48 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:32 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 20:13 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.