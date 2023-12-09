The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Konecny in the Flyers-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Konecny vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 18:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Konecny has a goal in 10 games this season out of 26 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 14 of 26 games this season, Konecny has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In six of 26 games this year, Konecny has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Konecny goes over his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 26 Games 2 22 Points 2 14 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

