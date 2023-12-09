Can we count on Travis Sanheim scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

  • Sanheim has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Sanheim has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • Sanheim's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:15 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 27:43 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:42 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:53 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:40 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:48 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:36 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:49 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:28 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 26:01 Home W 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

