Travis Sanheim will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche play at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Sanheim's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 25:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

In two of 26 games this year, Sanheim has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Sanheim has a point in 12 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

Sanheim has an assist in 12 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Sanheim goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 26 Games 2 18 Points 2 2 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

