Should you bet on Tyler Bertuzzi to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

  • Bertuzzi has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • Bertuzzi has scored two goals on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 9.6% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are conceding 81 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:32 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:48 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 14:58 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 5-4 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

