The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi included, will play the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bertuzzi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi has averaged 16:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Bertuzzi has a goal in five of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 23 games this season, Bertuzzi has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bertuzzi has an assist in three of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Bertuzzi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 3 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

