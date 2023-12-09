Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Flames - December 9
Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames face off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Toffoli in the Devils-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.
- In Toffoli's 24 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Toffoli has a point in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 24 games played.
- Toffoli has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
