Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames face off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Toffoli in the Devils-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Devils vs Flames Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

In Toffoli's 24 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Toffoli has a point in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 24 games played.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

