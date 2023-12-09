Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Foerster are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tyson Foerster vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:56 per game on the ice, is +7.

Foerster has a goal in four games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Foerster has recorded a point in a game eight times this season out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 25 games this year, Foerster has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Foerster's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Foerster has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

