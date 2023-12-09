Will Tyson Jost Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 9?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Tyson Jost going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Jost stats and insights
- In two of 22 games this season, Jost has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Jost has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Jost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|8:24
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:21
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 3-2
Sabres vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
