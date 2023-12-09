Saturday's contest that pits the Towson Tigers (4-5) versus the UMBC Retrievers (5-6) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Towson. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

UMBC vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

UMBC vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 76, UMBC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UMBC vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Towson (-7.3)

Towson (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

UMBC has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Towson is 3-6-0. A total of eight out of the Retrievers' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Tigers' games have gone over.

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers have been outscored by 2.7 points per game (scoring 80.5 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball while giving up 83.2 per contest to rank 353rd in college basketball) and have a -29 scoring differential overall.

UMBC ranks 152nd in the nation at 34.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 fewer than the 35.7 its opponents average.

UMBC knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (121st in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 32.1% rate.

The Retrievers rank 214th in college basketball with 92.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 297th in college basketball defensively with 95.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UMBC has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.4 per game (335th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (153rd in college basketball).

Towson Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 4.3 points per game (posting 59.8 points per game, 358th in college basketball, while allowing 64.1 per contest, 44th in college basketball) and have a -39 scoring differential.

Towson is 100th in the country at 35.1 rebounds per game. That's 9.3 more than the 25.8 its opponents average.

Towson makes 4.8 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 29.9% from deep (289th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.9%.

Towson loses the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.9 (182nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.4.

