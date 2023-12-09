The UMBC Retrievers (5-6) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Towson Tigers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

UMBC vs. Towson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMBC Stats Insights

The Retrievers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

UMBC is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 92nd.

The Retrievers put up 80.5 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 64.1 the Tigers allow.

When UMBC scores more than 64.1 points, it is 5-5.

Towson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 39.1% from the field, 7.2% lower than the 46.3% the Retrievers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Towson has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 203rd.

The Tigers put up an average of 59.8 points per game, 23.4 fewer points than the 83.2 the Retrievers give up.

Towson has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

UMBC is scoring 82.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.1 more points than it is averaging in away games (78.7).

Defensively the Retrievers have played better at home this season, giving up 75.2 points per game, compared to 89.8 when playing on the road.

UMBC is making 7.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.2 fewer than it is averaging in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.5% in home games and 33.6% in away games.

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Towson scored 9.2 more points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (67.9).

The Tigers allowed 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Towson knocked down fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (41.1%) too.

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2023 @ Coppin State L 89-70 Physical Education Complex 12/2/2023 Lehigh W 92-87 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/6/2023 @ Morgan State L 92-80 Talmadge L. Hill Field House 12/9/2023 Towson - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/12/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center 12/20/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Towson Upcoming Schedule