How to Watch UMBC vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The UMBC Retrievers (5-6) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Towson Tigers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
UMBC vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UMBC Stats Insights
- The Retrievers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- UMBC is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 92nd.
- The Retrievers put up 80.5 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 64.1 the Tigers allow.
- When UMBC scores more than 64.1 points, it is 5-5.
Towson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 39.1% from the field, 7.2% lower than the 46.3% the Retrievers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Towson has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 203rd.
- The Tigers put up an average of 59.8 points per game, 23.4 fewer points than the 83.2 the Retrievers give up.
- Towson has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.
UMBC Home & Away Comparison
- UMBC is scoring 82.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.1 more points than it is averaging in away games (78.7).
- Defensively the Retrievers have played better at home this season, giving up 75.2 points per game, compared to 89.8 when playing on the road.
- UMBC is making 7.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.2 fewer than it is averaging in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.5% in home games and 33.6% in away games.
Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Towson scored 9.2 more points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (67.9).
- The Tigers allowed 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Towson knocked down fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (41.1%) too.
UMBC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Coppin State
|L 89-70
|Physical Education Complex
|12/2/2023
|Lehigh
|W 92-87
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Morgan State
|L 92-80
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|Towson
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Towson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Morgan State
|W 67-58
|SECU Arena
|12/1/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 61-48
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/6/2023
|UMass
|W 81-71
|SECU Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bryant
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/22/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|SECU Arena
