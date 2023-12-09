The UMBC Retrievers (5-6) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Towson Tigers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

UMBC vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UMBC Stats Insights

  • The Retrievers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
  • UMBC is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Retrievers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 92nd.
  • The Retrievers put up 80.5 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 64.1 the Tigers allow.
  • When UMBC scores more than 64.1 points, it is 5-5.

Towson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 39.1% from the field, 7.2% lower than the 46.3% the Retrievers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Towson has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 203rd.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 59.8 points per game, 23.4 fewer points than the 83.2 the Retrievers give up.
  • Towson has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

  • UMBC is scoring 82.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.1 more points than it is averaging in away games (78.7).
  • Defensively the Retrievers have played better at home this season, giving up 75.2 points per game, compared to 89.8 when playing on the road.
  • UMBC is making 7.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.2 fewer than it is averaging in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.5% in home games and 33.6% in away games.

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Towson scored 9.2 more points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (67.9).
  • The Tigers allowed 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Towson knocked down fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (41.1%) too.

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Coppin State L 89-70 Physical Education Complex
12/2/2023 Lehigh W 92-87 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/6/2023 @ Morgan State L 92-80 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/9/2023 Towson - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/12/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center
12/20/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Morgan State W 67-58 SECU Arena
12/1/2023 South Dakota State L 61-48 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/6/2023 UMass W 81-71 SECU Arena
12/9/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/16/2023 Bryant - UBS Arena
12/22/2023 Nicholls State - SECU Arena

