UMBC vs. Towson December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Towson Tigers (2-4) meet the UMBC Retrievers (3-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMBC vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 14.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devan Sapp: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anthony Valentine: 5.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
UMBC vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|Towson AVG
|Towson Rank
|89th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|57.0
|360th
|340th
|81.6
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|64th
|107th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|154th
|140th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.8
|23rd
|146th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|4.2
|349th
|206th
|12.9
|Assists
|7.7
|361st
|284th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|12.2
|189th
