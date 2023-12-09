The Towson Tigers (2-4) meet the UMBC Retrievers (3-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Towson Game Information

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 14.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Khydarius Smith: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Marcus Banks: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Devan Sapp: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Anthony Valentine: 5.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

UMBC vs. Towson Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank 89th 80.6 Points Scored 57.0 360th 340th 81.6 Points Allowed 64.5 64th 107th 35.3 Rebounds 34.0 154th 140th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 12.8 23rd 146th 7.9 3pt Made 4.2 349th 206th 12.9 Assists 7.7 361st 284th 13.6 Turnovers 12.2 189th

