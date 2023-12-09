Saturday's contest between the No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-0) and Utah Utes (6-2) going head to head at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a projected final score of 79-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of BYU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 79, Utah 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-6.2)

BYU (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

Utah is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to BYU's 7-0-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Utes are 6-2-0 and the Cougars are 2-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes average 81.6 points per game (60th in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per outing (210th in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Utah wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.7 boards. It is grabbing 36.1 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.4 per outing.

Utah knocks down 1.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8.0 (135th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.8.

The Utes' 103.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 45th in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 229th in college basketball.

Utah has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (160th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.4 (306th in college basketball).

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 32.9 points per game, with a +263 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.9 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 59.0 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

BYU wins the rebound battle by 16.9 boards on average. It collects 42.0 rebounds per game, third in college basketball, while its opponents grab 25.1.

BYU connects on 12.9 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 8.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.2% from beyond the arc (21st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 22.4%.

BYU has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (59th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (146th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.