The Utah Utes (3-2) play the BYU Cougars (6-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. BYU Game Information

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson: 19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Rollie Worster: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cole Bajema: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Utah vs. BYU Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG BYU AVG BYU Rank
73rd 81.6 Points Scored 92.3 5th
179th 71.2 Points Allowed 60.2 15th
27th 39.0 Rebounds 43.7 4th
117th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 12.0 35th
48th 9.4 3pt Made 13.0 1st
20th 18.4 Assists 21.7 3rd
222nd 12.6 Turnovers 11.2 130th

