The Utah Utes (3-2) play the BYU Cougars (6-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Utah vs. BYU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Utah Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson: 19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Rollie Worster: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lawson Lovering: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Cole Bajema: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Players to Watch

Carlson: 19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Worster: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lovering: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Bajema: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. BYU Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG BYU AVG BYU Rank 73rd 81.6 Points Scored 92.3 5th 179th 71.2 Points Allowed 60.2 15th 27th 39.0 Rebounds 43.7 4th 117th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 12.0 35th 48th 9.4 3pt Made 13.0 1st 20th 18.4 Assists 21.7 3rd 222nd 12.6 Turnovers 11.2 130th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.