Utah vs. BYU December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (3-2) play the BYU Cougars (6-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.
Utah vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson: 19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cole Bajema: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
Utah vs. BYU Stat Comparison
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|BYU AVG
|BYU Rank
|73rd
|81.6
|Points Scored
|92.3
|5th
|179th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|60.2
|15th
|27th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|43.7
|4th
|117th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|35th
|48th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|13.0
|1st
|20th
|18.4
|Assists
|21.7
|3rd
|222nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.2
|130th
