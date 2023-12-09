The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Victor Olofsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in three of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Olofsson's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:26 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:36 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 17:22 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 14:09 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 9:49 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Away W 3-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

