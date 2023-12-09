The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 41% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.

Villanova has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 204th.

The 74 points per game the Wildcats record are 16.1 more points than the Bruins allow (57.9).

When Villanova scores more than 57.9 points, it is 5-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

This season, UCLA has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 184th.

The Bruins' 71 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 65.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When UCLA gives up fewer than 74 points, it is 5-2.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova posted 70.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).

The Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).

Villanova averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UCLA averaged 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.8.

The Bruins allowed 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.4 away.

At home, UCLA made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/2/2023 Drexel L 57-55 Wells Fargo Center 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum 12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

UCLA Upcoming Schedule