How to Watch Villanova vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on FOX.
Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 41% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Villanova has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 204th.
- The 74 points per game the Wildcats record are 16.1 more points than the Bruins allow (57.9).
- When Villanova scores more than 57.9 points, it is 5-3.
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- This season, UCLA has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 184th.
- The Bruins' 71 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 65.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When UCLA gives up fewer than 74 points, it is 5-2.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Villanova posted 70.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).
- The Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
- Villanova averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UCLA averaged 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.8.
- The Bruins allowed 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.4 away.
- At home, UCLA made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (37.1%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 78-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Drexel
|L 57-55
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Chaminade
|W 76-48
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/23/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 66-65
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
