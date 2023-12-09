The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 41% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • Villanova has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 204th.
  • The 74 points per game the Wildcats record are 16.1 more points than the Bruins allow (57.9).
  • When Villanova scores more than 57.9 points, it is 5-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Stats Insights

  • The Bruins' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • This season, UCLA has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 184th.
  • The Bruins' 71 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 65.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When UCLA gives up fewer than 74 points, it is 5-2.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Villanova posted 70.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).
  • The Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
  • Villanova averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UCLA averaged 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.8.
  • The Bruins allowed 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.4 away.
  • At home, UCLA made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/2/2023 Drexel L 57-55 Wells Fargo Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Chaminade W 76-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/30/2023 UC Riverside W 66-65 Pauley Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Villanova - Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena
12/19/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.